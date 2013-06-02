One dead, two missing in Austrian floods, landslides

Flooded houses next to river Steyr are pictured during heavy rainfall in the small Austrian city of Steyr June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Torrential rain caused widespread flooding and landslides across Austria on Sunday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

At least one person died and two were missing in the deluge, which in some places has dumped up to two months’ worth of rain in just days.

One clean-up worker was killed in a mudslide in the town of St Johann near Salzburg, the Austrian Press Agency reported, while two other people were missing in the province after being swept into raging streams.

The provinces of Upper Austria, Tyrol and Styria were also hit hard by the severe weather, which triggered the worst flooding in some areas since 2002.

A flood alarm for the northern side of the Alps was in effect until early on Monday, national broadcaster ORF said. The ZAMG weather service forecast that rain would slacken by Monday.