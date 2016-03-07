Austrian Post agrees to sell German logistics unit Trans-o-Flex

The logo of Austrian Post is pictured behind a traffic sign on the roof of Austrian Post logistics centre in Vienna, Austria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Post (POST.VI) has agreed to sell its German logistics business Trans-o-Flex to two unlisted Germany-based investor groups for an undisclosed sum, it said on Monday, as it reported a sharp drop in annual profit.

Austrian Post, which is majority state owned, said writedowns - mostly linked to Trans-o-Flex which has been cutting costs - roughly halved its 2015 net profit to 71.6 million euros ($78.6 million). Excluding special items, its profit was 142.2 million.

“In recent years, Trans-o-Flex was strongly challenged by the difficult market environment in the highly competitive German parcel and logistics market,” Austrian Post said of the unit which focuses on the healthcare and electronics sectors.

Amberger Familien, which also runs the German logistics firm Loxxess AG, and Schoeller Holding each bought half of Trans-o-flex for the second time since 1995, Austrian Post said. Back then they sold it after three years.

The Amberger family plans to focus Trans-o-flex on logistics services in the pharmaceutical sector.

The acquisition is expected to take place in coming weeks subject to the approval of the German competition authority, said Austrian Post, which is also under pressure in its home market from German competitor Deutsche Post’s (DPWGn.DE) parcel unit DHL.

Group revenue rose 1.6 percent to 2.36 billion euros in 2015, it said, but the one-off effects cut earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 89 million euros. Without them, EBIT would have been 198 million euros, up 2.6 percent from 2014.

Trans-o-Flex accounted for 125.8 million euros of the 131.9 million euros in writedowns the company reported for 2015.