AuthenTec shares up on Samsung contract

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) will use AuthenTec Inc’s AUTH.O security product in its new Android smartphone and tablets, the companies said.

AuthenTec shares rose 14 percent to $5.20 in premarket trading on Monday. The stock has jumped nearly 60 percent in the past 12 months.

The company, which makes fingerprint sensor chips used in personal computers and mobile devices, said Samsung would use its QuickSec Mobile VPN Client product that helps users connect their devices to enterprise networks.