Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn sees Mexico output at 1 million cars by 2016

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, gestures as he speaks at a news conference in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

AGUASCALIENTES (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan (7201.T) should be producing 1 million cars in Mexico by 2016 as Latin America’s No.2 economy becomes its export hub for the Americas, Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a $2 billion plant in Aguascalientes, Ghosn told Reuters in an interview that electric cars remained a “key focus”, and said he remained upbeat on the technology’s potential, despite a slower than expected uptake.