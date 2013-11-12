FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn sees Mexico output at 1 million cars by 2016
#Business News
November 12, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn sees Mexico output at 1 million cars by 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, gestures as he speaks at a news conference in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

AGUASCALIENTES (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan (7201.T) should be producing 1 million cars in Mexico by 2016 as Latin America’s No.2 economy becomes its export hub for the Americas, Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a $2 billion plant in Aguascalientes, Ghosn told Reuters in an interview that electric cars remained a “key focus”, and said he remained upbeat on the technology’s potential, despite a slower than expected uptake.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Simon Gardner

