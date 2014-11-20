FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Subscription model helps Autodesk revenue beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 20, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Subscription model helps Autodesk revenue beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Autodesk Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, as the maker of computer-aided design software benefits from its switch to a cloud-based subscription model.

The company’s shares rose about 3 percent in after-market trade as it also raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.

Chief Executive Carl Bass said the company is making progress in its transition to a more recurring, subscription-based business, adding about 121,000 subscriptions in the third quarter.

Subscription revenue rose 15 percent in the quarter.

Autodesk raised its revenue growth forecast to 9-10 percent from 7-9 percent for the year ending Jan. 31. The company forecast full-year adjusted profit of $1.15- $1.18 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year profit of $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Autodesk’s flagship AutoCAD software is used by construction, engineering and manufacturing companies to design and simulate real-world performance of their products.

The company said it expected to add 325,000-375,000 net subscribers on a net basis this year, up from its earlier forecast of 200,000-250,000 net additions.

Autodesk’s net income fell to $10.7 million, or 5 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $57.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 22 cents per share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $618 million, breezing past analysts’ average estimate of $601.9 million.

The stock closed at $58.41 on the Nasdaq. Up to Thursday’s close, stock had gained about 16 percent this year.

Reporting By Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.