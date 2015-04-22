FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autoliv stands by 2015 outlook as profit beats forecast
April 22, 2015

Autoliv stands by 2015 outlook as profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv (ALV.N) (ALIVsdb.ST) said on Wednesday it expected higher second-quarter sales growth after producing first quarter earnings above market expectations on the back of strong sales in Europe and lower overall costs.

The company, the world’s biggest maker of seat belts and airbags, said it was expecting an adjusted operating margin of about 9 percent in the second quarter and sales growth of around 6 percent.

In the first quarter, sales grew by almost 4 percent and the operating margin reached 8.9 percent.

The company is widely expected to gain market share due to issues with rival Takata’s 7312.T air bags that have led to recalls of millions of vehicles globally.

Autoliv repeated a full-year forecast for an adjusted operating margin of about 9.5 percent against the 9.1 percent reported in 2014, plus sales growth of more than 6 percent on a like-for-like basis. Growth in 2014 was 6.2 percent.

Autoliv shares were down 1.4 percent at 1031 GMT, while the Stockholm bluechip index .OMXS30 fell 0.4 percent.

Adjusted operating profit fell to $193 million from a year-ago $198 million to beat a mean forecast for $180 million in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales were $2.17 billion, slightly below the $2.19 billion expected by analysts.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sven Nordenstam and Jane Merriman

