Payroll processor ADP forecasts full-year results below estimates
August 1, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Payroll processor ADP forecasts full-year results below estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP.O) forecast full-year results below analysts’ estimates after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as expenses rose.

ADP said it expects earnings per share to increase by 8-10 percent in the year ending June 2014. This equates to earnings of $3.12 to $3.18 per share.

The company expects revenue to grow about 7 percent to $12.10 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.18 per share on revenue of $12.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“I remain cautious as economic growth in the U.S. continues to lag historic levels, and the economic landscape across Continental Europe is still soft,” Chief Executive Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $227 million, or 47 cents per share, in the quarter ended June from $256.2 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 55 cents per share from continuing operations.

Total revenue climbed 7 percent to $2.81 billion, helped by an improving U.S. jobs market.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 57 cents per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

Total expenses rose about 9 percent to $2.47 billion.

ADP shares, which have gained about 7 percent in the last three months, closed at $72.09 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
