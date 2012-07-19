AutoNation posts higher profit on strong new-car demand

(Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, posted a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday on strong demand for new vehicles.

The company also reiterated that it expected U.S. auto industry new-car sales to hit 14.5 million vehicles this year.

“We continued to see a strong new vehicle selling environment in the second quarter, supported by genuine replacement demand, a healthy credit environment, and accelerated product offerings,” AutoNation Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson said in a statement.

Net income rose to $78.6 million, or 64 cents a share, from $71.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, AutoNation earned 66 cents a share, topping the 59 cents analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $3.9 billion, above the $3.77 billion Wall Street estimate. Sales of new cars and trucks rose 29 percent.