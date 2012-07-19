AutoNation profit rises on strong new-car demand

(Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday, thanks to robust demand for new vehicles.

The company, whose shares rose 2 percent in premarket trading, also reiterated that it expected new car sales in the U.S. to hit mid-14 million vehicles this year.

“We continued to see a strong new vehicle selling environment in the second quarter, supported by genuine replacement demand, a healthy credit environment, and accelerated product offerings,” AutoNation Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson said.

Shares of AutoNation rose to $42.35 in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange, from Wednesday’s closing price of $42.45.

Jackson said the U.S. housing market had bottomed out, but employment still needed to recover. However, there was pent-up demand for new cars, with the average age of vehicles on the road at about 11 years.

Net income rose to $78.6 million, or 64 cents a share, from $71.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, AutoNation earned 66 cents a share, topping the 59 cents expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 17 percent to $3.9 billion, above the $3.77 billion Wall Street estimate. Sales of new cars and trucks rose 29 percent, while AutoNation said the industry increased 15 percent.

AutoNation’s board also authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of its outstanding shares, raising the available level it can still buy back to about $368 million. During the second quarter, the company repurchased 3.7 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $126.2 million.