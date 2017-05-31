FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AutoNation names company veteran Iserman chief operating officer
May 31, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 3 months ago

AutoNation names company veteran Iserman chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the biggest U.S. auto retail chain, on Wednesday named Lance Iserman chief operating officer, following the abrupt departure of predecessor Bill Berman earlier this month.

Berman had also resigned from his post as president, just three months into the role.

AutoNation did not provide a reason for his departure.

Iserman, currently president of the company's western region, has more than 15 years of experience within AutoNation.

He will also take the position of executive vice president of sales. Iserman's appointment is effective from June 1.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

