AutoNation Q3 misses estimates, shares off 7 percent
#Global Markets
October 25, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

AutoNation Q3 misses estimates, shares off 7 percent

Deepa Seetharaman

1 Min Read

Mike Jackson, Chairman and CEO of AutoNation, speaks during a forum for the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

DETROIT (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the largest U.S. automotive retailer, posted slightly lower than expected third-quarter earnings and revenue on Thursday and its shares fell more than 7 percent.

The dealership group reported net income of $82 million or 66 cents per share, compared with $71 million or 48 cents per share a year ago. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue came in at $3.93 billion, slightly short of the $3.95 billion that analysts had expected. In an interview, Chief Executive Mike Jackson said the earnings miss was due to AutoNation buying back fewer shares than expected.

AutoNation shares were down more than 7 percent to $44.62. Shares of other dealership groups, including Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI.N), and Lithia Motors Inc (LAD.N), were also lower.

Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
