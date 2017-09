DETROIT (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the largest U.S. auto dealer group, posted a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday as new-vehicle sales jumped 11 percent.

AutoNation’s net income rose 14.4 percent to $89.9 million, or 73 cents a share, from $78.6 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier. The results matched analysts’ expectations, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.