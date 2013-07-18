FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AutoNation posts profit, affirms industry sales view
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

AutoNation posts profit, affirms industry sales view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the largest U.S. auto dealer group, reported a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday as new-vehicle sales jumped 11 percent, and reaffirmed its outlook for industry new-vehicle sales this year.

“When I said the industry would sell mid-15 million units this year, we were one of the most optimistic,” Chief Executive Mike Jackson said in a telephone interview. “At the halfway point, I‘m very happy to say I‘m confident about where the industry is headed for this year.”

In maintaining his outlook for industry sales, Jackson cited the need of consumers to replace aging vehicles, new products from manufacturers and attractive financing deals. He said buyers had adjusted to gasoline prices around $3.50 a gallon and it would take prices rising to $5.00 a gallon to alter buying behavior.

AutoNation’s net income rose 14.4 percent to $89.9 million, or 73 cents a share, from $78.6 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier. The results matched analysts’ expectations, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 13 percent to $4.4 billion, above the $4.33 billion analysts had expected. Retail new-vehicle unit sales rose 11 percent, while sales on a same-store basis increased 7 percent.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had completed the rebranding of its stores to the parent company’s name.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.