6 months ago
Data stolen from 2,400 U.S. employees at car parts maker Autoneum
March 1, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 6 months ago

Data stolen from 2,400 U.S. employees at car parts maker Autoneum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Income data from 2,400 employees was stolen from the American arm of Swiss car parts maker Autoneum, the group said on Wednesday.

"Our U.S. subsidiary Autoneum North America Inc. became a victim of fraudulent activity using falsified identities and electronic communication channels," Autoneum said in a statement. "Unauthorized third parties received personnel and income data of 2,400 U.S. employees by this means."

Autoneum said it was working with affected employees and had ensured them access to free specialist support.

Its technological infrastructure and data security had not been affected by the event, the group said, and it did not expect to incur financial damages from the breach.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Dominic Evans

