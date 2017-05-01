FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autonomous car start-up Zoox hires ex-Ferrari exec Lanzone
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
May 1, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 4 months ago

Autonomous car start-up Zoox hires ex-Ferrari exec Lanzone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Autonomous vehicle start-up Zoox said on Monday Corrado Lanzone, former operations director of Ferrari SpA's racing division, has joined the California-based company as its vice president of manufacturing operations.

Lanzone joins Zoox after a two-decade career at Scuderia Ferrari, where he oversaw manufacturing, purchasing, quality assurance and managed relationships with more than 100 Tier-1 suppliers, the Silicon Valley company said in a statement.

He also contributed to a team that won eight "World Constructors' Championships" and six "World Drivers' Championships," the highest awards in Formula One.

Zoox said Lanzone's expertise would help the company "execute on our ambition to deliver autonomous mobility, without compromise."

This is the second notable executive announcement by Zoox following the hiring of former top U.S. safety regulator Mark Rosekind, who joined the auto start-up as its chief safety innovation officer last month.

Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

