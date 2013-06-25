FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
June 25, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Autonomy sells remaining stake in video website Blinkx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Software company Autonomy, owned by U.S. computer maker Hewlett-Packard Co., said on Tuesday it sold its remaining stake in video search engine group Blinkx Plc.

Autonomy said it sold 45.7 million Blinkx shares at a price of 120 pence per share, in a deal valued at 54.84 million pounds ($84.48 million)

The sale, which was at a 5 percent discount to Blinx’s closing price on Tuesday, was carried out via an accelerated offering to institutional investors, run by Goldman Sachs. ($1 = 0.6492 British pounds)

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Clare Hutchison; Editing by Dan Grebler

