Executives of NSK Ltd, Jtekt Corp indicted for price-fixing U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two executives from Japanese auto parts manufacturers have been indicted as part of the U.S. Justice Department’s long-running investigation into price-fixing in the auto parts industry, the department said on Friday.

Hiroya Hirose, who works for NSK Ltd, and Masakazu Iwami of Jtekt Corp were indicted on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on charges of conspiring to fix the prices of bearings sold to Toyota Motor Corp, the department said.