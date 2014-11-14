FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Executives of NSK Ltd, Jtekt Corp indicted for price-fixing U.S. Justice Dept
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 14, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Executives of NSK Ltd, Jtekt Corp indicted for price-fixing U.S. Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two executives from Japanese auto parts manufacturers have been indicted as part of the U.S. Justice Department’s long-running investigation into price-fixing in the auto parts industry, the department said on Friday.

Hiroya Hirose, who works for NSK Ltd, and Masakazu Iwami of Jtekt Corp were indicted on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on charges of conspiring to fix the prices of bearings sold to Toyota Motor Corp, the department said.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.