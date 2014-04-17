FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AutoNation posts higher profit despite severe winter weather
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 17, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

AutoNation posts higher profit despite severe winter weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mike Jackson, Chairman and CEO of AutoNation, speaks during a forum for the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

DETROIT (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the largest U.S. automobile dealer group, on Thursday posted a higher first-quarter profit despite the severe winter weather that slowed sales.

The company still expects the U.S. auto industry’s new-vehicle sales this year to rise 3 to 5 percent, ending above 16 million, Chief Executive Mike Jackson said in a statement. Last year, the industry sold 15.6 million new cars and light trucks.

Jackson previously said business in the last 10 days of March was ”simply phenomenal.

AutoNation’s net income in the first quarter rose to $95.1 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $83 million, or 67 a share, in the year earlier period.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 75 cents a share, two cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Sales in the quarter rose 7 percent from last year to $4.36 billion, slightly above the $4.32 billion analysts had expected.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.