German premium automaker BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer poses next to an BMW i8 before the company's annual news conference in Munich March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said on Wednesday the launch of new models such as the BMW Active Tourer as well as the X4 sports utility vehicle will help the Munich-based premium auto maker to improve pricing.