BorgWarner sees M&A "extremely active" but closing deals tough

DETROIT (Reuters) - Merger and acquisitions activity remains high in the auto industry, but it has become more difficult to finalize deals in the tougher economic environment, the chief financial officer of auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N) said on Thursday.
Still, deal-making is the company’s top priority and M&A business is “extremely active,” Chief Financial Officer Ron Hundzinski said during a conference call with analysts.
