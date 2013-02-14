FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BorgWarner sees M&A "extremely active" but closing deals tough
February 14, 2013 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

BorgWarner sees M&A "extremely active" but closing deals tough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Merger and acquisitions activity remains high in the auto industry, but it has become more difficult to finalize deals in the tougher economic environment, the chief financial officer of auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N) said on Thursday.

Still, deal-making is the company’s top priority and M&A business is “extremely active,” Chief Financial Officer Ron Hundzinski said during a conference call with analysts.

Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

