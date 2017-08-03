FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
33 minutes ago
GM July China sales up 6.3 percent year on year, pick up pace from June
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
Cyber Risk
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 33 minutes ago

GM July China sales up 6.3 percent year on year, pick up pace from June

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015.Rebecca Cook/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China grew 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier to 287,581 vehicles, following a 4.3 percent increase in June, the Detroit automaker reported on Thursday.

GM’s January-July sales totaled 2.05 million vehicles, a 1.3-percent decline from the same period a year ago.

Its sales results come on the heels of relatively strong sales numbers reported on Wednesday by Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp.

Honda said its sales in July rose 11.6 percent from a year earlier to 113,803 vehicles, while Toyota’s sales volume of 108,900 vehicles were 11.4 percent ahead on-year.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.