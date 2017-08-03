GM July China sales up 6.3 percent year on year, pick up pace from June

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China grew 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier to 287,581 vehicles, following a 4.3 percent increase in June, the Detroit automaker reported on Thursday.

GM’s January-July sales totaled 2.05 million vehicles, a 1.3-percent decline from the same period a year ago.

Its sales results come on the heels of relatively strong sales numbers reported on Wednesday by Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp.

Honda said its sales in July rose 11.6 percent from a year earlier to 113,803 vehicles, while Toyota’s sales volume of 108,900 vehicles were 11.4 percent ahead on-year.