FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler reinstates shift at Ohio plant making Jeep Cherokee
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 26, 2013 / 7:49 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler reinstates shift at Ohio plant making Jeep Cherokee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The upgraded North section of the Chrysler Toledo Assembly Complex which will be used to produce the Jeep Cherokee is seen during a media tour, in Toledo, Ohio July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat SpA FIA.MI, said on Thursday that the second shift producing the 2014 Jeep Cherokee sports utility vehicle in Ohio will resume work on Monday after a five-day halt.

Production of the new Cherokee, which has a nine-speed transmission, was slowed on September 23 when the second shift was suspended, Chrysler said. By the end of August, there were 9,400 Cherokees built and held for shipment.

The 500 workers laid off for this week are to report to work Monday for the second shift at the Toledo North plant, along with 600 workers who were reassigned for this week.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.