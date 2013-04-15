Nissan hire triggers Chrysler executive changes

A Chrysler badge is pictured on a new car at a dealership in Vienna, Virginia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group shuffled its executive ranks on Monday after Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s (7201.T) North America unit raided the company last week to recruit a new sales and marketing boss.

Chrysler, a unit of Italy’s Fiat SpA FIA.MI, named Reid Bigland as president and chief executive of its Ram Truck brand. Bigland replaces Fred Diaz, who was named vice president of U.S. sales and marketing at Nissan on Friday.

In addition to Ram Truck, Diaz had headed Chrysler’s Mexican operations.

Bigland, who had been president and CEO of Chrysler’s Dodge brand, continues as head of U.S. sales and president and CEO of Chrysler Canada.

Timothy Kuniskis, who had been North American head of the Fiat brand, succeeds Bigland at Dodge, while Jason Stoicevich replaces Kuniskis in the Fiat role.

Chrysler named Bruno Cattori as president and CEO of Mexico. Before joining Chrysler in early 2012, Cattori was head of Mercedes-Benz Mexico.