Chrysler recalls over 4,400 Grand Cherokee SUVs to fix headlights
#U.S.
July 16, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler recalls over 4,400 Grand Cherokee SUVs to fix headlights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

View of the interior of the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker majority controlled by Fiat SpA, is recalling 4,458 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport-utility vehicles to fix an electrical problem that is turning off the headlights.

The action covers 2014 Grand Cherokee SUVs equipped with premium headlamps and built between January 14 and March 20, according to a post published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website on Tuesday.

“An investigation discovered the software that controls lamp function was turning them off,” Chrysler said in a statement.

Chrysler said it was unaware of any consumer complaints, injuries or accidents associated with the problem.

The recall involves 4,242 vehicles in the United States and 216 in Canada.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
