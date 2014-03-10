Chrysler recalls more than 25,000 SUVs for braking issue

LED lights are shown on a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee during the first media preview day at the 2012 Chicago Auto Show in Chicago, Illinois February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Polich

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC said it is recalling 25,250 Jeep and Dodge sport utility vehicles globally to address a braking issue.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FIA.MI, said the recall is being done to improve pedal feel during certain aggressive braking maneuvers.

An investigation found brake fluid flow was being restricted too much and the company said it is updating software to improve the flow and restore appropriate pedal feel.

A company spokesman said Monday there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Chrysler said a supplier raised a concern about a part that accommodates Ready Alert Braking, a safety system that primes brakes for optimal response when making a sudden stop. The company said brake function was not lost or out of compliance, but pedal feel was not consistent with customer expectations.

Affected models are certain Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs from model years 2012 and 2013, including about 18,700 in the United States, 825 in Canada, 530 in Mexico and 5,200 outside of North America, the company said in a statement late Friday.

Chrysler said it will notify customers when to schedule service, the cost of which the company will cover.