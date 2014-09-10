U.S. NHTSA to probe engine stalls on 2007 Chrysler minivans

A Dodge sign is illuminated at the 2009 New York International Auto Show April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators are investigating about 160,000 Dodge Caravan minivans following reports of engine stalling.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said its Office of Defects Investigation is assessing “the scope, frequency and safety consequences” of alleged engine stalling after refueling in the Chrysler vans.

A spokesman for Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat SpA FIA.MI, on Wednesday said the automaker “will actively support NHTSA’s efforts to investigate” the claims, adding that the agency’s investigation notice “cites no injuries or accidents related to this reported condition.”

NHTSA said it had received eight complaints from consumers related to the issue.

A complaint posted to the agency’s website in July referred to an incident in June where “my wife (with kids in car) stalled on the highway” in the couple’s 2007 Grand Caravan. “She was on a turn and the steering wheel became impossible for her to turn,” the complaint said.

Another complaint posted in February said “vehicle stalls immediately after filling gas tank” and that the stalling “has happened repeatedly in traffic.”

NHTSA has received numerous complaints about the same problem on the Chrysler Town & Country, a companion model to the Grand Caravan, including 20 complaints on the 2004 Town & Country and 25 complaints on the 2005 Town & Country.