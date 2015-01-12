FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler CEO says Mercedes plans four new or refreshed SUVs in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler CEO says Mercedes plans four new or refreshed SUVs in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit (Reuters) - Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said on Sunday the automaker’s Mercedes luxury brand plans four new or redesigned sport utility vehicles this year, expanding its offerings in one of the fastest growing segments in the luxury vehicle market.

Mercedes will also expand to 80 from 75 the number of cars and SUVs with all-wheel drive.

On Sunday, Mercedes unveiled a new mid-sized SUV called the GLE coupe ahead of the Detroit Auto Show.

Earlier on Sunday, rival Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL] used the Detroit show venue to show the first SUV for the Jaguar brand.

Reporting by Joe White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.