Daimler CEO says Mercedes plans four new or refreshed SUVs in 2015

Detroit (Reuters) - Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said on Sunday the automaker’s Mercedes luxury brand plans four new or redesigned sport utility vehicles this year, expanding its offerings in one of the fastest growing segments in the luxury vehicle market.

Mercedes will also expand to 80 from 75 the number of cars and SUVs with all-wheel drive.

On Sunday, Mercedes unveiled a new mid-sized SUV called the GLE coupe ahead of the Detroit Auto Show.

Earlier on Sunday, rival Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL] used the Detroit show venue to show the first SUV for the Jaguar brand.