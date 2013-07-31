FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delphi reports higher quarterly profit
July 31, 2013 / 11:14 AM / 4 years ago

Delphi reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) on Wednesday posted higher quarterly profit on stronger demand in Asia, and North and South America.

Net income in the second quarter rose 11 percent to $367 million, or $1.17 a share, from $330 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.24 a share, 10 cents more than analysts expected, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $4.24 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations. Adjusting for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions, revenue rose 1 percent.

Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

