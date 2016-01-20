FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes, Opel to face French emissions panel: panel member
January 20, 2016

Mercedes, Opel to face French emissions panel: panel member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Mercedes and Opel officials will next week face a French panel looking into the industry in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal, a panel member told Reuters on Wednesday.

Denis Baupin, a member of parliament and member of the panel known locally as the Royal Committee, said the German and U.S. carmakers would face the panel on Jan. 28.

News last week that some Renault cars exceeded emissions limits hit the French carmaker’s share price.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal, after whom the panel takes its name, told news television channel i<TELE on Wednesday that other carmakers may have topped emissions limits.

“There are also other brands that exceed the limits. My goal is to ensure that everyone respects standards and that engines are tuned to protect the health of the French,” Royal said.

Reporting by Emile Picy and Sophie Louet; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Mark Potter

