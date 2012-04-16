FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electric cars cheaper to run, less polluting: report
April 16, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

Electric cars cheaper to run, less polluting: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A plug is pictured on the Chevrolet Volt electric car during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DETROIT (Reuters) - Electric vehicles in the United States save money on fuel and are less polluting than most gasoline-powered vehicles, even in places where electricity is made by burning coal, the Union of Concerned Scientists said in a report released on Monday.

“Drivers should feel confident that owning an electric vehicle is a good choice for reducing global warming pollution, cutting fuel costs, and slashing oil consumption,” said Don Anair, a senior engineer on UCS’s clean vehicles program.

UCS said the study is the first to analyze emissions from vehicles charged on a power grid of electricity made from fuels such as coal and natural gas.

According to the report, written by Anair, owners of electric vehicles can save $750 to $1,200 a year based on 11,000 miles of driving, compared to drivers of a gasoline-powered vehicle that gets 27 miles per gallon at $3.50 per gallon.

For every 50 cent rise in the price of a gallon of gasoline, an EV driver can save an extra $200 annually, the report said.

The full report is here

Reporting By Bernie Woodall

