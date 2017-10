(Reuters) - The six best-selling cars in the midsize sector include brands from the United States, Japan and Korea. Together, they account for 55 percent of total U.S. midsize sales. Their cumulative sales through August:

* Toyota Camry 280,536

* Honda Accord 218,665

* Nissan Altima 209,592

* Ford Fusion 181,865

* Chevrolet Malibu 168,277

* Hyundai Sonata 158,014

Source: Autodata Corp