FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler, UAW reach tentative new labor pact, both sides say
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 15, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler, UAW reach tentative new labor pact, both sides say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UAW President Dennis Williams addresses their Special Bargaining Convention held at COBO Hall in Detroit, Michigan March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract for the company’s 40,000 unionized workers in the United States on Tuesday, the union and the company said.

The deal, which must now go before Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) unionized workers for ratification, ends the threat of a strike that could have crippled production of the Italian-American automaker’s most profitable vehicles.

The proposed pact was agreed by negotiators who worked through most of the night into Tuesday afternoon after the old four-year contract was extended beyond its expiration on an “hour by hour” basis.

FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne and UAW President Dennis Williams will hold a press conference later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.