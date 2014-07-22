Chrysler recalls older Jeep SUVs for ignition switch issues

The upgraded North section of the Chrysler Toledo Assembly Complex which will be used to produce the Jeep Cherokee is seen during a media tour, in Toledo, Ohio July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC said on Tuesday it is recalling 792,300 older-model Jeep SUVs for ignition switch problems, the second recall of its kind for the No. 3 U.S. automaker this year.

This brings to 1.68 million the number of vehicles Chrysler has recalled for ignition switches that can be bumped out of the “on” position by a driver’s knee, which can cause the engine to shut off and disable air bags.

Affected are model year 2005 to 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee and model year 2006 and 2007 Jeep Commander SUVs. Of the recalled models, 649,900 are in the United States, 28,800 are in Canada, 12,800 in Mexico and 100,800 outside of North America.

A single accident and no injuries have occurred in affected Grand Cherokee and Commander SUVs, Chrysler said. Chrysler Group is a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Chrysler told U.S. safety regulators of the recall on Monday and said it will begin to notify affected customers by mid-September. Engineers at Chrysler have yet to find a remedy for the issue, but are “working to develop” one, Chrysler said in a statement announcing the recall.

The Commander is no longer in production and the newer versions of the Grand Cherokee are not subject to the recall.

Chrysler’s cross-town rival General Motors Co has recalled nearly 15 million vehicles globally for ignition-switch issues that have led to at least 13 deaths.

Last month, Chrysler recalled 891,957 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country minivans from the 2008 and 2009 model years, as well as the 2009 Dodge Journey crossover for ignition switch problems.

For the minivans and the Journey crossover, Chrysler said it was aware of two accidents and no injuries related to the issue.

Chrysler would not say how much it will cost the company to conduct the recalls.