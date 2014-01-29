FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat and Chrysler CEO sees no sign of lofty auto incentives in U.S.
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 29, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat and Chrysler CEO sees no sign of lofty auto incentives in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Competitive pressures in the U.S. automobile market are not likely to lead to margin-cutting consumer incentives in 2014, Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of both Fiat SpA FIA.MI and Chrysler Group LLC, said on Wednesday.

“As of yesterday, we have seen the market continuing to be relatively strong, and we have not seen uncontrolled competitive behavior,” Marchionne said on the first investor conference call after both companies issued financial results.

There is concern among auto industry financial analysts that increased production and only gradual increases in new-vehicle sales will lead to lofty consumer incentives to cut car and truck prices to the level where they harm the companies’ profits.

Marchionne said he saw no sign of a return to the high incentives that were prevalent, particularly by U.S. automakers, before the 2008 downturn in overall vehicle sales.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.