Ford CEO Mulally gets $13.8 million in stock for 2013 performance
#Business News
March 6, 2014 / 9:58 PM / 4 years ago

Ford CEO Mulally gets $13.8 million in stock for 2013 performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ford Motor Co. CEO Alan Mulally poses next to a Ford vehicle during a gathering with members of the media at the Ford Conference Center in Dearborn, Michigan December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) Chief Executive Alan Mulally was awarded performance bonuses worth $13.8 million for 2013, the No. 2 U.S. automaker disclosed to U.S. regulators on Thursday.

The amount Mulally makes from the restricted stock he received depends on its value on the day he sells it. The shares were worth $13.83 million based on Thursday’s closing price of $15.67.

Mulally now owns Ford common stock worth $96.9 million at Thursday’s closing price.

His 2013 restricted stock award is 882,352 shares that convert to common stock on March 4, 2016, according to a Ford filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
