Ford seeks 5 percent of China vehicle sales in fourth quarter
#Business News
October 9, 2013 / 2:59 PM / 4 years ago

Ford seeks 5 percent of China vehicle sales in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ford logo is pictured at a press event to unveil the new 2011 Ford Explorer outside the Ford Motor World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan in this July 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

DEARBORN, Michigan (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) aims to capture 5 percent of China vehicle sales in the fourth quarter, double its share at the end of 2011, its top official in the country said on Wednesday.

Ford ended 2011 with a 2.5 percent market share in China and ended 2012 with a 3.2 percent share, according to David Schoch, chief executive officer and president of the automaker’s China operations.

Schoch estimated Ford’s share of China sales in the third quarter was 4.7 percent.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
