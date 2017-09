The logo of Ford Motor Co is seen at the company's assembly plant after an emergency meeting with the plant management in Genk October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will hire 3,000 salaried workers this year, mostly in Michigan, the company said Tuesday.

The figure represents 800 more workers than previously announced.

Ford said 80 percent of the new employees will be technical professionals with “new skills.”

Ford said it also plans to increase hourly employment by 12,000 by 2015.