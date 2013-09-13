FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford's U.S. sales chief retires; new COO in Europe named
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Ford's U.S. sales chief retires; new COO in Europe named

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Friday announced that its U.S. sales and marketing chief, Ken Czubay, will retire and that Barb Samardzich has been promoted to chief operating officer in Europe from product development chief in the region.

Czubay, 64, is to retire November 1. He will be replaced by John Felice, 51, who is currently U.S. general sales manager for Ford and Lincoln.

Samardzich, 54, will be responsible for many of Ford Europe’s operations, including manufacturing, product development, purchasing and environment and safety engineering.

Samardzich will continue to report to Stephen Odell, president of Ford of Europe.

Ford has not had a COO of Europe for the last several years.

Samardzich’s role will be filled by Joe Bakaj, 51. He is now the global vice president for powertrain engineering at Ford.

Bob Fascetti, 51, was named to replace Bakaj.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.