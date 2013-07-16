FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to offer free updates to boost hybrid vehicle efficiency
July 16, 2013 / 8:40 PM / in 4 years

Ford to offer free updates to boost hybrid vehicle efficiency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DEARBORN, Michigan (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will offer free updates to its hybrid vehicles to improve their fuel economy, a company executive said Tuesday.

Among the improvements, Ford plans to increase the maximum all-electric speed on those vehicles from 62 miles per hour to 85, according to Raj Nair, vice president of global product development.

Owners of about 77,000 Ford hybrid vehicles in the United States and Canada will be offered the upgrades free of charge.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Dearborn, Michigan; Editing by Gary Hill

