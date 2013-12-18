FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford CFO doesn't expect 2014 CEO succession announcement
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 18, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Ford CFO doesn't expect 2014 CEO succession announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ford Motor Co. CEO Alan Mulally attends a gathering with members of the media at the Ford Conference Center in Dearborn, Michigan December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s (F.N) Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said on Wednesday that he does not expect an announcement next year on whether Chief Executive Alan Mulally will be succeeded by his second-in-command.

Sources have said for months that Mulally, 68, is on the short list to be named the new head of giant software company Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

But Shanks said on the sidelines of a meeting in New York to announce the company’s 2014 forecast that Mulally is “still engaged” in company operations.

Shanks added he does not expect an announcement next year on whether Mark Fields, Ford’s chief operating officer, will replace Mulally.

(This version of the story was corrected to make clear that the CFO does not expect announcement on CEO succession next year.)

Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.