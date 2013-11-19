FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to reveal all-new 2015 Mustang on December 5
November 19, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Ford to reveal all-new 2015 Mustang on December 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ford Mustang is seen at Jerry's Ford car dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will unveil its next-generation 2015 Mustang, the first complete overhaul of the iconic pony car since 2005, on December 5, the second-largest U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

The new Mustang, which marks its 50th anniversary next spring, gets a more modern design, a more nimble chassis and more efficient engines and transmissions intended to broaden the car’s appeal outside its core American audience.

The company announced the timing of the preview in a description of a video posted on its Ford Mustang YouTube channel. A Ford spokesman confirmed the date. (here)

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Andrew Hay

