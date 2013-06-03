Ford recalling 465,000 2013 models to check for fuel tank leaks

A 2013 Ford Fusion, winner of the 2013 Green Car of the Year from the publication Green Car Journal, is seen at the Ford display during a media preview at the 2013 New York International Auto Show in New York, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling 465,000 2013 models to check for fuel tank leaks that could result in a fire. The automaker said it won’t have enough replacement parts for all owners until September.

Models include the 2013 Ford Fusion, Flex, Explorer, Taurus, Interceptor Sedan and Interceptor Utility, as well as the 2013 Lincoln MKZ, MKS and MKT.

Ford said a fuel delivery module in the tank could leak and that it had received 600 consumer complaints as of March 31.

A Ford statement released Monday said: “While a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may result in a fire, there have been no reports of fires (and) we are not aware of any accidents or injuries attributed to this condition.”

The recall involves 420,000 vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico and the rest overseas. It represents another blow for the midsize Fusion sedan, which was redesigned last fall and is one of Ford’s best-selling models, but has been the subject of several recalls since its launch.

About 80,000 2013 Fusions were recalled in December to check for engine leaks that could result in a fire. Another 19,000 Fusions were recalled in November to correct problems with the lighting system.

Ford’s announcement on Monday said a small number of 2013 Fusions also was being recalled to fix steering gears that lack an internal retaining clip, thus increasing the risk of a crash.

A separate recall was announced for about 500 2013 Lincoln MKZ sedans with engine block heaters. The cords on the heaters could crack and expose the wiring. The MKZ is a companion model to the Fusion.

While engine block heater cords on the MKZ and steering gears on the Fusion are being replaced free at dealers this month, Ford said it has only a limited supply of new fuel delivery modules, so some owners won’t be notified about replacement parts until September.