Ford recalls 160,000 Focus, Escape models for wiring problem

International flags fly along side the U.S. flag in front of the Ford Motor Co. headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling nearly 160,000 Focus ST sedans and Escape crossovers from model years 2013-2014 to correct a wiring problem that could affect engine performance, the company said on Friday.

There are no crashes or injuries attributed to the problem, Ford said. It did not specify how many of each vehicle are covered by the recall.

It is the 11th recall for the 2013 Escape. The compact crossover, one of Ford’s best-selling U.S. models, was redesigned for the 2013 model year.

Ford said wiring harnesses on vehicles with 2.0-liter engines could have poor electrical connections that could affect the powertrain control module. Dealers will fix the cars for free.

About 133,000 of the cars are in the United States, and the rest in Canada and Mexico.