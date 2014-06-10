FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
You say tomato? Ford says tom-auto in eco parts quest
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 10, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

You say tomato? Ford says tom-auto in eco parts quest

Costas Pitas

2 Min Read

A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON (Reuters) - Auto maker Ford Motor Co (F.N) is looking to add a new environmental option to its tool box. Tomatoes.

Ford said on Tuesday it was teaming up with ketchup maker Heinz, owned by billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) and U.S. investment firm 3G Capital, to look at using tomato fibres in car production.

It is testing the use of dried tomato skins, a waste product from making Heinz’s famous red sauce, to form part of wiring brackets or coin holders, hoping the use of more plant-based plastic over petroleum-based materials will reduce the environmental impact of car production.

“We’re trying to make use of a by-product ... and get some renewable and recycled content into our vehicles, while at the same time reducing the weight,” Ellen Lee, a research specialist at Ford Plastics, told Reuters.

Lee said the less-than-attractive appearance of the material meant it could so far potentially only be used for hidden parts, such as under-hood plastics and shields in the underbody, but the aim was to make it more pleasing to the eye in future.

Ford began working with Heinz, Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) nearly two years ago to speed up the production of plant-based plastics.

Lee said aside from tomatoes, materials to be found in cars in the future could come from coconuts, the hard covering on grains of rice, dandelion roots and even trees, as part of innovative attempts to find sustainable alternatives.

(Refiles to add author’s byline; no changes to story text)

Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.