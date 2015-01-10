FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors plans fresh move into electric car market: report
January 10, 2015 / 6:58 PM / 3 years ago

General Motors plans fresh move into electric car market: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) plans to offer a new electric vehicle with a style and price-point that can compete with the forthcoming Tesla Model 3 car due out in two years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The $30,000 electric car called the Chevrolet Bolt, expected to debut commercially in 2017, will be able to drive 200 miles on a charge and is intended to cut into a market where Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) has been an investor darling.

Electric car purchases badly lag sales of gas-powered vehicles but the market is growing and GM will show off an early model of the Bolt at the Detroit auto show next week to stake a stronger claim in the space, the newspaper reported.

The Chevy Bolt will boast a stronger battery manufactured by South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS), the paper reported.

(Story corrects name of Tesla car to Model 3 from Model S in first paragraph)

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Alan Crosby

