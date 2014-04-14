FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says heads of communications and human resources leaving company
April 14, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

GM says heads of communications and human resources leaving company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) announced on Monday that its heads of human resources and communications are leaving the company “to pursue other interests.”

John Quattrone, who joined GM in 1975, will succeed Melissa Howell as senior vice president, global human resources.

GM did not immediately name a replacement for Selim Bingol, senior vice president, global communications and public policy.

Quattrone’s appointment as human resources chief is effective immediately, as are the departures of Howell and Bingol, GM said.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Franklin Paul

