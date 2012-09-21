GM, Canadian Auto Workers union reach tentative deal

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union has reached a tentative deal with General Motors Co (GM.N), CAW President Ken Lewenza told a press conference on Thursday, avoiding a strike that could have disrupted the company’s North American production.

The union had said earlier on Thursday it would be set to serve General Motors Co (GM.N) with 24-hour strike notice later in the day if ongoing negotiations could not make progress on several contract issues.