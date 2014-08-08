GM recalls another 269,000 cars for variety of defects

Vehicles sit parked in a lot at a General Motors vehicle factory in Sao Jose dos Campos July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Friday it is recalling 269,000 vehicles to fix a variety of defects.

The largest of the five recalls involves 202,115 Saturn Vue crossovers from model years 2002-2004 to replace faulty ignition cylinders. GM said the ignition key in some cases can be removed while the vehicle is running.

The company said two crashes and one injury could be related to the issue.

GM also is recalling 48,059 Cadillac ATS sedans and Buick Encore crossovers from 2013 for seat-belt flaws, as well as 14,940 Chevrolet Impala sedans from 2014-2015 for a defective console latch.

The two remaining recalls involve a small number of Chevrolet Aveo and Pontiac G3 models for a brake fluid issue, as well as a small number of Chevrolet Spark models for a suspension problem.