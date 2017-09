The General Motors world headquarters is seen in downtown Detroit, Michigan May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Rockefeller is seeking hearings on General Motors’ automobile recalls related to ignition switch problems, a Senate aide said on Tuesday.

The aide, who asked not to be identified, said Rockefeller has asked Senator Claire McCaskill, who chairs a subcommittee on product safety, to convene a hearing on GM (GM.N).