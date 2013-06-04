NHTSA probes air-bag issue in 400,000 GM cars

The 2012 Buick Verano is unveiled during the press day for the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

DETROIT (Reuters) - Safety regulators are investigating whether to expand a General Motors Co recall to 400,000 vehicles to address a potential issue with the driver-side air bag.

GM previously recalled 6,845 cars, including the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, Sonic and Camaro and the 2012 Buick Verano, for the problem. The recalls were issued in October 2012 and January 2013.

An electrical short could cause the driver-side air bag not to deploy in a crash in those vehicles, according to GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHTSA on Tuesday said it was opening a “recall query” to determine “whether or not the scope of the vehicles included in (the) recalls is sufficient.”

GM said it was cooperating with the government.

NHTSA said it has received no complaints or reports of injuries related to the issue.

The agency said it opened the latest query because GM had not “fully identified” the root cause of the air-bag problem in the cars that were recalled.